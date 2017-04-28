Eerie door knocking concerns Whitsunday residents

Whitsunday residents are urged to be wary of early morning door knocks.

A SERIES of ultra-early morning doorknocks have two Whitsunday residents calling for people to be vigilant.

Jubilee pocket resident Tracey Lord received an unwelcome knock four days ago at 4am, followed by loud banging against her fly screen door.

Deciding to investigate, Ms Lord went outside with a torch and found footprints in her yard.

After going back to bed she heard the knocking return 20 minutes later.

While the mysterious knocking hasn't continued in the following days, Ms Lord said someone may have been scoping her property to determine if it was empty.

"I thought it was someone lost or drunk or maybe they are checking to see whether someone is home and then just taking off," she said.

She said people should keep a torch nearby in their bedrooms in case other properties are targeted.

Cannonvale resident Kellie Chart also had an eerily similar experience at 3am this morning.

"I laid (in my bed) trying to work out what I heard but I knew it wasn't just a bang, it was a knock," she said.

"And then there was another lighter knock, so I stood up and yelled out and no-one answered, so I turned on my outside lights and locked all my doors.

"I wouldn't say 'go outside'. I had 000 ready on the phone if anything happened."

Both residents are yet to report the incidents to police and said nothing was stolen from their properties.

Senior Constable John Bentley from the Whitsunday Police Station said this wasn't a "normal mode" for break and enter crimes.

"But the message here is make sure our premises are secured," he said.

"Don't leave the door open at that time of night, keep fly screen doors (and windows) locked and leave sensor lights and outdoor lights on.

"And if it happens again or you're concerned call the police.

"We're more than happy to do patrols of the area."

Senior Constable Bentley said no similar incidents were reported on the station logs.