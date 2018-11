Crystal Jones Crystal Jones is a senior journalist and editor at the Bundaberg NewsMail. She has worked extensively in regional Queensland news since 2007 and has tackled big issues including the extensive abuse in the aged care industry. Full Profile Login to follow

FIRE crews are continuing to do everything possible to bring a raging blaze at Deepwater under control.

Posting to Facebook tonight, the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service shared frightening images online showing the true magnitude of the fire.

"Aerial operations continue to assist crews on the ground at the bushfire burning at Deepwater," the post read.

"Here is an aerial view to give you an idea of the size of the fire confronting the community and firefighters."