OFF AND AWAY: The Airlie Beach parkrun field last Saturday morning.
Egg-cellent numbers tackle local parkrun

23rd Apr 2019 8:00 AM

PARKRUN: The Easter break brought out a veritable bonanza of 119 people to tackle Airlie Beach parkrun last Saturday.

Maybe it was the opportunity to get some exercise in before the Easter Bunny turned up 24 hours later that sprung a stellar field into action.

Michael Devlin proved a leading light, smashing his PB on the way to being the first runner across the line.

Devlin stopped the clock in an electric 17.32 seconds, sizzling his way around the course.

He finished more than a minute clear of Henry Taylor, who also set a new PB with an 18.43 run.

In fact the first four runners home, which also included James Henry and Inaki Egibar, produced PB times.

The first female across the line was Ane May Sagawa, who broke the 24 minute barrier and set a new personal best mark of 23 minutes, 51 seconds.

They all featured in a collection of 17 personal best times set on the day, and that does not include the numerous first timers who pounded the pavement.

It was good to see visitors from as far as Darwin, Rockhampton and Emerald join the field.

Volunteers Bob Barford, Suzi Bellert, Wendy Downes, Maryanne Fyvie, Geoff Fyvie, Michael Kimpton, Justin Knight-Gray, Erika Pattemore and Tim Oberg were thanked for making parkrun possible.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

It is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community at the Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

For more information visit the Airlie Beach parkrun website or their Facebook page, or contact Airlie Beach parkrun director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.

Whitsunday Times

