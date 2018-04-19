Egg on defendant's face

AS local Bailey Alex Hayward walked near the apartments above NAB bank in Airlie's main street, eggs were thrown at him.

Hayward then took it upon himself to break the lock on the offending apartment's door only to have it opened to reveal the egg-thrower brandishing a golf club.

Hayward pleaded guilty to a wilful damage charge in Proserpine court on Monday as it was revealed the egg-armed man had an argument with the apprentice electrician earlier that day. The court heard the Sugarloaf man used a fire extinguisher to break the lock off, but left when faced with the man holding a golf club. He did not enter the apartment.

Duty lawyer Danny Yarrow said the 21-year-old did not know the complainant and did not offer any violence other than breaking the lock.

Magistrate Simon Young ordered Hayward to pay $355.50 in restitution and fined him $500 with no conviction recorded.

In parting comments, Mr Young quoted the age-old cliche; "I am beginning to sound like my father when I say - you should have just walked away.”