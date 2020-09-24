Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

by Stephen Drill
24th Sep 2020 5:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

French police cordoned off the Eiffel Tower following a bomb threat.

The famous landmark was evacuated on Wednesday night Australian time.

 

 

Police taped off the area following the threat, which was received about midday local time via an anonymous phone call.

Sirens could be heard near the tower, which had reopened recently after being closed for three months because of coronavirus lockdowns.

 

 

Tourism restrictions have meant there were far fewer people than usual at the attraction and panic was avoided.

French journalist Amaury Bucco said on Twitter: "Perimeter of Eiffel Tower cordoned off, police operation in progress.

 

"A man shouted Allahu Akbar and threatened to detonate a device."

Traffic was diverted around the tower while investigations continued.

Several hours later, the iconic tourist attraction reopened after no evidence of a bomb was found on-site.

The landmark was shut as police tried to find the bomb, with tourists cleared from the area for several hundred metres.

However, it was reopened when police were able to dismiss the threat as a hoax.

A tour guide told Reuters: "It was an orderly evacuation, there was no panic."

 

 

Originally published as Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

More Stories

bomb threat editors picks eiffel tower terror

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why new Collinsville doctor is so vital to the town

        Premium Content Why new Collinsville doctor is so vital to the town

        Health The plight for a second doctor has gone on for years and now the long wait has finally come to an end

        • 24th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Pollies line up to back cane farmers on water prices

        Premium Content Pollies line up to back cane farmers on water prices

        Rural The Australian Sugar Milling Council is rallying political support for irrigation...

        • 24th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Echo Park Speedway in stalemate over land lease

        Premium Content Echo Park Speedway in stalemate over land lease

        Council News The association says it can’t access 100 acres of land despite holding a lease from...

        • 24th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Activists plan phone jam ‘party’ to halt mine’s future

        Premium Content Activists plan phone jam ‘party’ to halt mine’s future

        Insurance But mine owner says the planned action will have no effect on its insurance or...

        • 24th Sep 2020 5:00 AM