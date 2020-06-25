Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Eiffel Tower is welcoming visitors again after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Eiffel Tower is welcoming visitors again after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
News

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month break

25th Jun 2020 8:17 PM

The Eiffel Tower has welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War II.

Strict hygiene and safety measures were put in place before Thursday's reopening.

Visitors can access the 324m high tower only via staircases until early July, with elevators off-limits for the time being because of safety considerations.

In addition, visitors are not allowed to go any higher than the second floor of the tower, and anyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering.

Managers say they hope to get operations fully back to normal later in the summer.

Originally published as Eiffel Tower reopens after a 3-month break

eiffel tower

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christensen supports vaping with new petition

        premium_icon Christensen supports vaping with new petition

        Politics More than 55,000 sign up to support right to vape.

        Couple gives back to community

        premium_icon Couple gives back to community

        News Mario and Gloria Demartini have led civic lives that have seen them appear often in...

        Airlie ‘struggle street’ prompts LNP call to open borders

        premium_icon Airlie ‘struggle street’ prompts LNP call to open borders

        News LNP leader Deb Frecklington has called for borders to be reopened after meeting...

        Bowen Flexi Care receive $2000 community spirit grant

        premium_icon Bowen Flexi Care receive $2000 community spirit grant

        News Bowen Flexi Care has welcomed a $2000 grant, allowing them to purchase much-needed...