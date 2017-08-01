23°
News

Eight break ins over eight hours

Jacob Wilson | 1st Aug 2017 2:38 PM
Whitsunday Police are seeking information on the man pictured to help with an investigation into the cause of eight break in offences.
Whitsunday Police are seeking information on the man pictured to help with an investigation into the cause of eight break in offences.

EIGHT Cannonvale businesses were broken into over the weekend within an eight hour period.

Thieves smashed doors with their phones and took cash from the businesses located on Shute Harbour Rd, William Murray Dr and Commerce Close between 6pm, July 28 and 8am, July 29.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information on the man pictured to contact them as he could be useful in assisting police with their investigation.

Senior sergeant Nathan Blain said police were following a number of leads and would appreciate anyone with knowledge stepping forward.

"These type of offences aren't that common (In Airlie Beach) so the sooner we find (the culprits) the better," he said.

The Whitsunday Police Station can be contacted on 4948 8888

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  break in cannonvale whitsunday police

