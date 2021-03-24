Eight major items to be discussed at today’s council meeting

Whitsunday councillors will meet for an ordinary meeting in Bowen on Wednesday. Photo: Elyse Wurm

Whitsunday councillors will meet for an ordinary council meeting in Bowen on Wednesday.

Here are a few of the interesting items set to be discussed:

Financial report

The council will receive the report for the financial year up until February 2021.

While the council is in a stable financial position as at the end of February, agenda documents note there are concerns about the delivery of capital projects in line with the amended budget outlined in the second budget review.

“While rates have (been) issued there remains a watch over the payment of these rates and charges to ensure that cash levels are maintained to support the operations,” the council agenda states.

Home for important services

Councillors will decide whether to allow council CEO Rod Ferguson to enter negotiations to give the Collinsville Community Association a sublease at a peppercorn rate.

The sublease will be for 87 Garrick St, which the association already subleases to provide community services including crisis counselling, family support services and job search help.

The Collinsville Community Association has just secured a new three-year agreement with the Department of Communities to continue providing services.

Therefore, they would also like to continue their lease for another three years.

Collinsville Community Association would like to extend its sublease at 87 Garrick St to continue providing important services such as crisis counselling. Photo: Whitsunday Regional Council.

New fire shed

At the moment, Bowen River Rural Fire Service does not have a dedicated location to store vehicles or a common meeting place.

“BRRFS is seeking land suitable within the Collinsville area to develop their fire station as they are currently relying on shed and land space of volunteers to house trucks and equipment,” council agenda documents state.

The brigade has applied for a QCoal grant to help build a new shed and the Rural Fire Service would cover remaining costs.

Councillors will vote on whether to write a letter of support for their funding application and whether to provide donated or leased land to the brigade if it was successful with the grant.

Bowen master plan

A recommendation will be brought before the councillors to send the draft Bowen Masterplan out for community consultation.

“A Bowen Masterplan has been developed to encourage a vision through focused projects for Bowen and is now ready (for) public comment,” council agenda documents state.

The plan focuses on 10 key projects including the Flagstaff Hill multipurpose facility, a cycle route, Bowen boardwalk and hiking track, and greening and growing Bowen.

A proposed concept design for the Flagstaff Hill multipurpose centre. Photo: Whitsunday Regional Council

Whitsunday Planning Scheme

The councillors will decide whether to endorse the proposed major amendment to the Whitsunday Planning Scheme and request a state interest review.

Since July 2017, items have progressed through the council for inclusion in the amendment package.

The amendment package now includes 31 items including the Airlie Beach Local Plan, banning of party houses in the region, the Bowen Local Plan, various zoning amendments and more.

It is recommended councillors endorse the proposed major amendment and send all necessary documents to State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning Minister Steven Miles for a state interest review.

New bottle shop in Cannonvale

The Airlie Beach Hotel has lodged a development application for a new bottle shop in Cannonvale.

The application is recommended for approval, with conditions.

The bottle shop would be located across 102-108 and 106 Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale, and part of the site is the former Home Hardware Warehouse.

The proposed location for a new bottle shop, owned by ABH Operations Queensland Pty Ltd, in Cannonvale. Photo: Whitsunday Regional Council

Reconciliation plan

A recommendation will be presented to the councillors to endorse the Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan for 2021-23.

It is a framework for organisations to provide commitment to reconciliation in Australia, with more than 650 organisations developing a reconciliation plan since 2006.

Karate club venue change

The Whitsunday Kyokushin Karate Club Proserpine was previously given a $20,000 council grant to demolish Buffalo Hall, which was used for training, and replace it with a new building.

The Buffalo Association of Proserpine agreed to the demolition after the building was damaged in 2017.

However, there have been delays over the past few years and now council documents state the Buffalo Association wants to keep the hall.

So the karate club has asked the Whitsunday Regional Council whether it can use the $20,000 it was granted to fit-out a new premises at 24B Chapman St, Proserpine.

It was recommended councillors approve the request, as long as the necessary planning approvals were granted for the new premises.