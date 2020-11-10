Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Eight people injured after car crashed into pole

10th Nov 2020 3:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics are treating eight people with injuries after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

It's understood a mini-van crashed into a pole on Lands Rd, Gumlu shortly after 1.45pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said all patients were reportedly women aged in their 20s.

She said three were being treated for suspected spinal injuries while the other five suffered minor injuries.

It is expected they will be transported to Ayr Hospital for further treatment.

road crashes
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call for job seekers to head north as payment extended

        Premium Content Call for job seekers to head north as payment extended

        Politics JobSeeker payments are set to continue, but one Bowen farmer another solution for the unemployed.

        • 10th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
        Misconduct claims over Adani trip dismissed as ‘laughable'

        Premium Content Misconduct claims over Adani trip dismissed as ‘laughable'

        Politics Dawson MP reacts to shock resignation of Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow over...

        Guide to Remembrance Day in the Whitsundays

        Premium Content Guide to Remembrance Day in the Whitsundays

        Whats On Residents will pause on Wednesday to remember and reflect on those who fought for...

        Teen splits neighbour’s lip in driveway assault

        Premium Content Teen splits neighbour’s lip in driveway assault

        Crime The Cannonvale woman punched her multiple times and when she fell to the ground...