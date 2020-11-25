Eight-year-old plan set to breathe life into Whitsunday town

An application for the staged development of 18 units in Collinsville that was approved in 2012 was given a two-year extension at the council meeting on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied

AN eight-year-old approval for a block of units in Collinsville has been given a second chance with hopes it will help boost the town.

In today’s ordinary council meeting in Bowen, an application for the staged development of 18 units in Collinsville was discussed.

The original application was lodged in 2012 and in the years since no permits for building or operation works have been sought.

However, the company behind the development, Crusader Investments, recently lodged a request to extend the currency period of the application.

There was a recommendation before the council today that the extension is denied as it does not meet the council’s policy.

However, Division 4 councillor Michelle Wright moved a motion to extend the application by two years, saying she believed the developers would commence the project soon.

The units could house mine workers, which Division 4 councillor Michelle Wright hoped would breathe more life into Collinsville. Picture: Supplied

“Due to the expected increase in mining activities in the Bowen Basin and the Collinsville area, and given that the development is an accommodation activity, it’s use may be necessary to support Collinsville in the future,” she said.

“I’ve spoken to the developers and they’re keen to move on it right away.”

Cr Wright said the developers had encountered a series of speed bumps in getting started on the units, including a downturn in mining, Cyclone Debbie and most recently, COVID-19.

She said the apartments were a good alternative to workers’ camps for miners and they would bring more people into town.

Crusader Investments is also the developer behind the Opal Ridge Motel in Collinsville, which Cr Wright said had been their primary focus over the past few years.

“They are ready to move,” she said.

“I think it might kickstart the community as well.”

The units will be built on vacant lots in Collinsville. Picture: Supplied

Mayor Andrew Willcox also threw his support behind the extension, saying the council should grasp the opportunity for developments in Collinsville.

“The people from the Opal Ridge, apart from the guys at the Pit Pony (Tavern), they’re the only ones over the last (couple of years) who have actively done something in Collinsville,” he said.

“It’s not like some other developers who have got a (development application) and done absolutely nothing.

“They’ve actually been developing the community.

“If we can have some good accommodation where people can come in and develop our town again, I think it’s something we should be really looking forward to.

“We haven’t exactly got developers knocking us over in the street to develop Collinsville, so if we can show some support for the people who are actually spending the money in town and development in the town I think we should.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to extend the application for a further two years.