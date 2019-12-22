Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 80s has been taken to Toowoomba Hospital following a snake bite.
A man in his 80s has been taken to Toowoomba Hospital following a snake bite.
News

Elderley man drove to ambulance station after snake bite

Tom Gillespie
by
22nd Dec 2019 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLEY man who drove from the Lockyer Valley to the Toowoomba ambulance station after he was bitten by a snake has been hospitalised.

The man in his 80s was bitten on the hand by the snake at his property yesterday evening, reportedly in Iredale, south of Helidon Spa.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said he then drove himself to the ambulance station on Herries St in the CBD to report the bite about 9.45pm.

He was treated at the scene and taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

queensland ambulance service snake bite toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLLIES’ PROMISES 2019: What they did and didn’t deliver

        premium_icon POLLIES’ PROMISES 2019: What they did and didn’t deliver

        Politics Find out if your elected representative kept their word.

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        TERRIFYING: Dad punches python dragging away his young son

        premium_icon TERRIFYING: Dad punches python dragging away his young son

        News His dad discovered the boy clinging to a post “for his life”

        More homeowners ditch cover over high premiums

        premium_icon More homeowners ditch cover over high premiums

        News Number of uninsured homes in North Australia growing