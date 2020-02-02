Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly couple wake to bullet hole inside home

2nd Feb 2020 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DETECTIVES are appealing for public assistance after a firearm was discharged, with a bullet striking a house.

Between 10pm Friday and 6am Saturday, a single shot from what appears to be a small calibre firearm struck the front door of a Chubb Street home in One Mile, travelling through the house before striking a wall.

The two elderly residents were home at the time and unaware of the incident until they observed a hole in their front door on Saturday morning.

Police are appealing for anyone who lives on Chubb Street or the nearby vicinity who heard a firearm discharge or witnessed the incident to contact them.

Detectives are also appealing for anyone in the local area who noticed anything out of the ordinary or suspicious, such as vehicles or people loitering in the area to contact them.

Anyone with any information which can assist with this investigation can contact police on the below details.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks police investigation shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New addition to Whitsunday Coast Airport

        premium_icon New addition to Whitsunday Coast Airport

        News Whitsunday Regional Council are taking expressions of interest for a previously unutilised area.

        Sassy new business unites dance community

        premium_icon Sassy new business unites dance community

        News A new business, started by two ‘dance mums’, is hoping to be a central hub for the...

        Healthy habits: A century of tea, lollies and memories

        premium_icon Healthy habits: A century of tea, lollies and memories

        Local Faces A Bowen resident has just turned 100-years-old, with her family giving out the...

        Calls for change to laws on lost animals

        premium_icon Calls for change to laws on lost animals

        News One man’s heartbreaking story has triggered a push for measures other than...