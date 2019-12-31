Menu
UPDATE: Elderly driver dead after crashing through two homes

Navarone Farrell
by
31st Dec 2019 7:26 AM | Updated: 3:14 PM
AN ELDERLY man has died after running his vehicle through two properties in Ipswich in the early hours of of this morning.
According to Queensland Police, the elderly driver crashed through the front of a home on Moffat St, Ipswich, around about 5am.
He took out part of one home and the front fence of another.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police were on scene for hours and investigations were ongoing.

"It appeared to be an elderly male driver, it may have been a medical incident," she said.
"There (were) multiple crews on scene, the road is blocked, the intersection off Warwick Rd.
"Forensic crash unit are investigating the cause of the crash. He (was not) in a good way."
Initial reports from both Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police spokeswomen said it appeared the man had suffered a medical episode.
He was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a serious condition where he later died.
"The driver has passed away, but investigations are continuing as to whether it or not it was the crash, a pre-existing medical condition or a medical episode," a Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning.
An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning. Navarone Farrell
accident crash editors picks elderly driver forensic crash unit investigation ipswich queensland police
