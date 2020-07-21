Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Meier was fined $150 for one count of possessing dangerous drugs.
David Meier was fined $150 for one count of possessing dangerous drugs.
Crime

Elderly man busted leaving drug dealer’s house

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
21st Jul 2020 6:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An aged pensioner was busted leaving his drug dealer's house after stocking up for the Easter long weekend.

David Meier, 67, was seen arriving at an address known to police on April 8 this year.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard police were conducting covert surveillance in an unmarked vehicle.

Police prosecutor Felicity Nalder told the court Meier entered the house and left five minutes later, when he was ­intercepted by police.

He was searched and police found green leafy material with a weight of 7.99g.

Meier pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Meier's defence lawyer told the court her client had suffered a stroke in 2007 and was unable to use his left arm.

"He received some unfortunate news that his ex-wife was suffering from an illness and she wasn't likely to make it through the weekend," she said.

"He obtained the cannabis to assist with stress and for pain relief and unfortunately his ex-wife died on Easter Monday."

Magistrate Cathy Wadley fined Meier $150. A conviction was not ­recorded.

Originally published as Elderly man busted leaving drug dealer's house

More Stories

court drug dealer pensioner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld push to scrap NAPLAN, give teachers extra leave

        premium_icon Qld push to scrap NAPLAN, give teachers extra leave

        Education In a move to placate angry teachers, the Palaszczuk Government has sent Queensland’s powerful union a proposal to scrap the controversial NAPLAN test,

        Mum blames newborn for four-year court delay

        premium_icon Mum blames newborn for four-year court delay

        Crime She admitted to being part of a brawl outside an Airlie club but it took years to...

        New ‘paddock to bottle’ distillery to open this year

        premium_icon New ‘paddock to bottle’ distillery to open this year

        Business Mackay farm will make 20,000L of liquid fun each year from sugarcane, regionally...

        Setback turns into opportunity reclaim indigenous heritage

        premium_icon Setback turns into opportunity reclaim indigenous heritage

        News An extension to the Year of Indigenous Tourism has been welcomed by traditional...