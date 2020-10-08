Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have charged an elderly man over the death of 59-year-old Carol Ismail, who died after being hit by a car while cycling with her husband.
Police have charged an elderly man over the death of 59-year-old Carol Ismail, who died after being hit by a car while cycling with her husband.
Crime

Elderly man charged after mum killed while cycling

by Erin Smith
8th Oct 2020 2:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 72-year-old Wamuran man has been charged in relation to a fatal traffic crash that killed 59-year-old local woman Carol Ismail.

The crash took place on August 16 at Boden Rd, Wamuran about 10.30am.

Mrs Ismail and her husband Adam, who have two daughters, were cycling along the road when they were struck by a car.

Carol Ismail was killed while cycling at Wamuran in August. PHOTO: FACEBOOK
Carol Ismail was killed while cycling at Wamuran in August. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

MOVING TRIBUTES FOR CYCLIST KILLED IN CRASH

Mrs Ismail, was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with critical injuries, where she later died.

In the days after the crash, long time friend of the family Faruk Buzaki wrote on Facebook that he could not "imagine the pain Adam and his daughters are feeling with not only this devastating tragedy but to somehow cross borders to meet up".

It was also revealed that Mrs Ismail's two daughters were fighting to overcome the COVID lockout and get back into Queensland to be reunited with their grief-stricken father.

The 72-year-old man will appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 2.

Originally published as Elderly man charged after mum killed while cycling

carol ismail cycling death road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsundays lands spot on top post-pandemic bucket list

        Premium Content Whitsundays lands spot on top post-pandemic bucket list

        Travel Data from more than 150,000 travellers show where those chasing a break will flock to

        Call to ban smoking in Mackay and Whitsunday city centres

        Premium Content Call to ban smoking in Mackay and Whitsunday city centres

        Health The push includes phasing out designated outdoor smoking areas at pubs and removing...

        BUDGET UNPACKED: ‘Putting the cart before the horse’

        Premium Content BUDGET UNPACKED: ‘Putting the cart before the horse’

        Money Chamber of Commerce chairman says budget fell short on jobs, water infrastructure...

        Everybody appearing at Bowen Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Bowen Magistrates Court today

        News Here is a list of matters at Bowen Magistrates Court today