Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Spotting a rip: How to stay safe at the beach
News

Elderly man critical after being pulled from ocean

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
6th Nov 2020 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly man is fighting for life after being pulled from the water at a popular Gold Coast beach.

Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

MAYDAY: The potentially 'catastrophic' reason choppers were grounded

Emergency crews were called to the incident at Currumbin, off Pacific Pde, at 5.45am on Friday, where a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said an "elderly gentleman", whose exact age was unknown, had been pulled from the water.

The man is currently in a critical condition and is being treated by paramedics.

Police are also at the scene.

Originally published as Elderly man critical after being pulled from ocean

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gold coast ocean

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

        Premium Content Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

        News Queensland Health hasn’t ruled out shutting the state’s borders to NSW again if it goes ahead with a plan to open to Victoria.

        REVENGE PORN: Man sent photos and videos of teen girlfriend

        Premium Content REVENGE PORN: Man sent photos and videos of teen girlfriend

        Crime 21 year old was charged with distributing child abuse material

        Voters slam ‘ludicrous’ postal vote delay

        Premium Content Voters slam ‘ludicrous’ postal vote delay

        Politics Voters angry over ‘ludicrous’ postal vote delay in QLD election

        End of an era: Bowen store to close after 70 years

        Premium Content End of an era: Bowen store to close after 70 years

        Business They were in the thick of the action when Australia was filmed and endured Cyclone...