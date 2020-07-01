Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly man dies after being hit in shopping centre carpark

by Jack Lawrie
1st Jul 2020 8:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 77-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a car in the carpark of a Cairns shopping centre yesterday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a vehicle had collided with the elderly man at the entrance of the Mount Sheridan Plaza carpark about 4.15pm.

An elderly man has suffered a serious injury after being hit by a car at a Mount Sheridan carpark. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic
An elderly man has suffered a serious injury after being hit by a car at a Mount Sheridan carpark. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic

Paramedics, including critical care, attended the scene and treated the man who was in a critical condition with a head injury.

The 77-year-old man was taken to Cairns Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

"He passed away this morning in hospital as a result of his injuries," the Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

"It's a very sad incident."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Emergency services gathered at the carpark outside Mount Sheridan Plaza, where an elderly man was struck by a car at 4.15pm.
Emergency services gathered at the carpark outside Mount Sheridan Plaza, where an elderly man was struck by a car at 4.15pm.

EARLIER: An elderly man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a car in a Mount Sheridan Plaza carpark.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said they were called to the shopping centre at 4.15pm, with reports that a man had been struck by a vehicle.

The patient was treated by paramedics including critical care paramedics, and a doctor for a significant head injury at the scene.

He has been transported to Cairns Hospital.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit has been sent to the scene.

More Stories

editors picks fatal tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WELCOME: School holidays boost bookings across Whitsundays

        premium_icon WELCOME: School holidays boost bookings across Whitsundays

        Travel Thousands of flights were sold ahead of the holidays as operators and owners welcomed a spike in visitors.

        ‘Ivan Milat got nothing, told you kids would be famous’

        premium_icon ‘Ivan Milat got nothing, told you kids would be famous’

        Crime Bowen man threatens to kill mother of his children, saying ‘you can hide and I will...

        Wedding businesses say ‘I do’ to eased restrictions

        premium_icon Wedding businesses say ‘I do’ to eased restrictions

        Business More couples to tie the knot across Mackay and the Whitsundays as larger weddings...

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News Tablet deal great way to view the latest local news for a $1 a day