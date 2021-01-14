Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WOODWARK: A man was hospitalised after a collision involving a car and bicycle.
WOODWARK: A man was hospitalised after a collision involving a car and bicycle.
News

Elderly man hospitalised after Whitsundays bike vs car crash

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
14th Jan 2021 7:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly man was hospitalised after a crash involving a car and bicycle at Woodwark on Wednesday night.

Paramedics rushed to the incident on Braithwaite Court about 8.20pm.

The man in his 70s was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

In a separate incident on Wednesday night, a woman was taken to Mackay Base Hospital as a precaution following a two-vehicle crash on Harbour Rd, Mackay about 11.40pm.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

More Stories

bike crash mackay queensland ambulance woodwark
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A home among the gumtrees with an airfield out the back

        Premium Content A home among the gumtrees with an airfield out the back

        People and Places Meet Garry. He’s building a pilot’s playground north of Mackay with 70 two-hectare blocks up for grabs

        ’F---ing sl--’: Bowen man threatens to slit partner’s throat

        Premium Content ’F---ing sl--’: Bowen man threatens to slit partner’s throat

        Crime He walked her from the house and told her not to return, then later tried to coerce...

        FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Proserpine Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Record job vacancies as bosses struggle to find workers