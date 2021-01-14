Elderly man hospitalised after Whitsundays bike vs car crash

WOODWARK: A man was hospitalised after a collision involving a car and bicycle.

An elderly man was hospitalised after a crash involving a car and bicycle at Woodwark on Wednesday night.

Paramedics rushed to the incident on Braithwaite Court about 8.20pm.

The man in his 70s was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

In a separate incident on Wednesday night, a woman was taken to Mackay Base Hospital as a precaution following a two-vehicle crash on Harbour Rd, Mackay about 11.40pm.

