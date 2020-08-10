Elderly man hospitalised in cane train crash

A MAN in his 90s is recovering in hospital after a close call with a cane train in Sarina.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a "low speed" crash between a car and the cane train at Hoey St, Sarina was initially reported at 11.50am.

He said paramedics treated an elderly man, believed to be the driver of the car, for minor chest pains.

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

#Sarina - paramedics are assessing one stable patient following a low-speed vehicle and train incident on Hoey Street at 11.50am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) August 10, 2020

Wilmar's general manager cane supply and grower relations Paul Giordani is urging people to take more care around the cane rail network following a spate of collisions and near-hits.

This is the latest in a spate of crashes and near misses along Wilmar Sugar's cane train network this crushing season.

General manager cane supply and grower relations Paul Giordani said there were seven incidents on the rails since June, many involving children playing on the tracks.

"Any one of those incidents had potential for someone to be seriously injured or worse," Mr Giordani said.

He said motorists needed to stay alert around the region's cane railway network and always give way to oncoming cane trains.

A collision between a cane harvester and a cane train in July at Ingham resulted in substantial damage to the appliances. Fortunately no one was injured.

"Cane trains can't swerve and they can't stop quickly," Mr Giordani said.

"Locomotives can haul in excess of 1000 tonnes of rolling weight, so can take up to 1km to stop after brakes are applied.

"Even if a loco driver sees you on the track, he or she may not be able to stop in time to avoid hitting you."

Cane train incidents since June 2020

Provided by Wilmar Sugar.

- A cane train collided with a vehicle at a rail crossing on a private road at Ingham in June.

- Children were seen playing on a cane railway bridge at Sarina during the June-July school holidays.

- Children were seen playing in between cane bins in the Inkerman Mill bin yard at Home Hill during the June-July school holidays.

- A woman was seen lying beside a cane railway track at Ingham in early July. She got up and left as a cane train approached.

- Children on a quad bike were seen racing a cane train around cane sidings at Proserpine in late July.

- A locomotive collided with the front of a utility parked too close to the cane railway line at Proserpine in late July.

- A cane train had a minor collision with a harvester in the Toobana area, south of Ingham, in late July.