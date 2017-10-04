Elderly man injured in Bruce Hwy rollover

Emergency Services are on scene at a crash on the Bruce Hwy.

Emergency Services are on scene at a crash on the Bruce Hwy. Bev Lacey

AN elderly man has been injured in a single vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy north of Mackay.

Emergency Services were called to the crash at Yalboroo just before 1.30pm and assessed a man in his 80s, who was complaining of rib pain and "soft tissue injuries”, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

It is understood emergency services are still on scene. The spokesman said paramedics are getting ready to take the man to Proserpine hospital.