Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Elderly man injured in tractor rollover

by CAMERON BATES, SAM FLANAGAN
11th Nov 2020 10:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly man has been transported to hospital following a tractor rollover this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called to a property at Orient on Orient Rd around 8.45am this morning.

On arrival paramedics assessed a man in his 80s for injury, and was stabilised on site.

The man was transported to the Ingham Hospital in a stable condition a short time later.

It's believed the man wasn't trapped under the tractor after the accident.

Community Newsletter SignUp
farming tractor rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council takes climate change stance to help reduce premiums

        Premium Content Council takes climate change stance to help reduce premiums

        Council News A report states as risks of climate change grow, so too could insurance costs for residents.

        Collinsville hairdresser turns to meth after marriage split

        Premium Content Collinsville hairdresser turns to meth after marriage split

        Crime Busted with the drugs in her car after police saw her leaving

        Mill crushes 81,000 tonnes as end of harvest nears

        Premium Content Mill crushes 81,000 tonnes as end of harvest nears

        Rural Despite rain interrupting harvesting, one sugar mill was able to crush 81,000...

        Where to mark Remembrance Day in the Whitsundays today

        Premium Content Where to mark Remembrance Day in the Whitsundays today

        Whats On Residents will pause on Wednesday to remember and reflect on those who fought for...