Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was targeted after using an ATM this morning. Hollie Adams/The Australian
A man was targeted after using an ATM this morning. Hollie Adams/The Australian
Crime

Elderly man victim of attempted armed robbery

by SAM FLANAGAN
4th Jul 2020 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An elderly man has been left shaken after being the victim of an attempted armed robbery on Thuringowa Drive this morning.

It will be alleged a 70-year-old man was walking back to his car after withdrawing cash from an ATM on Thuringowa Drive when he was confronted by two boys, who stood at either side of the vehicle and demanded he hand over the cash he had withdrawn.

One of the boys allegedly threatened the man with a solid object while demanding cash.

The man refused to comply and walked towards the boys who have subsequently fled from the scene in a red Mitsubishi Lancer, travelling north along Thuringowa Drive.

The boys are described as Aboriginal in appearance and being 130cm and 150cm tall.

One of the boys was wearing a black mask and a black cap.

It is believed another male was driving the Mitsubishi Lancer.

The incident occurred around 5am in Kirwan, with police currently investigating.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day here.

Originally published as Elderly man victim of attempted armed robbery

More Stories

armed robbery crime elderly man robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES crews join search for missing man

        premium_icon SES crews join search for missing man

        News Robert Boettiger, 42, was last seen in Finch Hatton on June 24.

        NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

        News From going to get camping supplies to rushing to the hospital, here’s why offenders...

        How the Victorian COVID spike could affect Bowen growers

        premium_icon How the Victorian COVID spike could affect Bowen growers

        Rural The picking season is well under way as growers prepare to confront more challenges...

        Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        premium_icon Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        News Second blast believed to have occurred only a month after the Grosvenor...