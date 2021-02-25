Elderly motorist suffers multiple injuries in two-car crash

A person in their 80s was taken to Proserpine Hospital with multiple injuries after a two-car crash in Cannon Valley.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Shute Harbour Rd about 1.30pm with reports of a two-car crash.

The elderly patient, aged in their 80s, was cautiously removed from one of the cars but was not initially trapped inside.

There were concerns for their welfare because of their age.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics assessed multiple people at the scene including two people who did not require treatment at hospital.

Another person declined transport and treatment.

