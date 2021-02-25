Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Elderly woman dead, partner clinging to life

by Jeremy Pierce, Greg Stolz
25th Feb 2021 3:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz
Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz

A crime scene has been declared at a Gold Coast home where an elderly woman was found dead and her partner clinging to life.

Detectives have arrived at the Varsity Lakes home after a neighbour raised the alarm when they saw two people lying motionless inside.

Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz
Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz

The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene while paramedics worked frantically on her partner, who was rushed to hospital.

Police speak to neighbours at the crime scene. Picture: Greg Stolz
Police speak to neighbours at the crime scene. Picture: Greg Stolz

It is believed both the man and woman are aged in their 80s.

More to come.

 

Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz
Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz

 

 

 

Originally published as Elderly woman dead, partner clinging to life

More Stories

editors picks investigation tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council refuses to cover $20M for Whitsunday Paradise works

        Premium Content Council refuses to cover $20M for Whitsunday Paradise works

        Council News Mayor says ratepayers should not foot the bill for water and sewage infrastructure. But developers say ratepayers would not have to cough up the cash.

        You love your local but don’t miss out on even more

        Premium Content You love your local but don’t miss out on even more

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you...

        Why QLD as preferred 2032 Olympic candidate benefits Mackay

        Premium Content Why QLD as preferred 2032 Olympic candidate benefits Mackay

        News The International Olympic Committee has been most impressed by the state’s bid.

        Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        News Olympics 2032: Brisbane gets IOC green light to go for Olympic gold