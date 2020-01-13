Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: Two men have been charged over the alleged serious assault of a 72-year-old woman at Alexandra Headland last month.
FILE PHOTO: Two men have been charged over the alleged serious assault of a 72-year-old woman at Alexandra Headland last month.
Crime

Elderly woman tackled to the ground as teen allegedly films

13th Jan 2020 7:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men will face court over the alleged serious assault of an elderly woman at Alexandra Headland last month.

About 4.50am on Friday, December 27, the 72-year-old woman was walking along the beach when it's alleged she was tackled from behind by an 18-year-old man.

Police will further allege a 19-year-old recorded the incident on a mobile phone.

The pair have been charged with serious assault and are expected to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 31.

alexandra headland crime editors picks maroochydore magistrates court scd crime serious assault
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Whitsunday town named worst for animal cruelty

        premium_icon The Whitsunday town named worst for animal cruelty

        News This Whitsunday town has been given the shocking title of having the most cases of reported animal cruelty

        Shandee morning tea pushes safety message

        premium_icon Shandee morning tea pushes safety message

        News ‘If I don’t take the opportunity to try and make some changes or do something, it...

        PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        premium_icon PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        News 'I’m not willing to put someone’s job at risk'

        Calories burnt, hours at the helm: Clipper in numbers

        premium_icon Calories burnt, hours at the helm: Clipper in numbers

        News The 41,165 nautical miles that the Clipper Round the World Race covers is not the...