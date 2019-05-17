ELECTION CENTRAL: What you need to know

The two major contenders for the seat of Dawson, LNP incumbent George Christensen and Labor's Belinda Hassan.

The two major contenders for the seat of Dawson, LNP incumbent George Christensen and Labor's Belinda Hassan. Emma Murray

SO AFTER all the build-up, the Federal Election is upon us.

The Whitsunday Times, Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent team have put together all the information you need in this one-stop shop for the 2019 poll.

It includes the candidates for the seat of Dawson and Capricornia.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The race for Dawson has been a keenly-contested affair.

Incumbent George Christensen's hopes of winning a fourth term have strengthened the longer the campaign has gone on, with UTAB installing the LNP member as the $1.55 favourite.

Labor candidate Belinda Hassan is a drifting $2.30 chance, with the Greens at $61 and the other parties at longer quotes.

Capricornia, one of the most marginal seats in the country, is a different story.

Labor contender Russell Robertson is rated the $1.63 favourite ahead of incumbent LNP member Michelle Landry ($2.10).

Ms Landry is looking to win her third term in Canberra.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

DAWSON CANDIDATES

The order of ballot for the House of Representatives for the seat of Dawson is:

1. Ann-Maree Ware (Democratic Labour Party);

2. Michael Turner (Anning Conservative National Party);

3. Debra Lawson (Pauline Hansen's One Nation Party);

4. George Christensen (Liberal National Party);

5. Belinda Hassan (Australian Labor Party);

6. Brendan Bunyan (Katter's Australian Party);

7. Imogen Lindenberg (Greens);

8. Lachlan Queenan (Independent);

9. Colin Thompson (United Australia Party).

There are 83 candidates for the Senate.

Voters can choose to vote above the line for parties or below the line if they want to choose individual candidates.

VOTING LOCATIONS (Open 8am-6pm on election day)

CANNONVALE

Cannonvale State School

58 Coral Esplanade

PROSERPINE

St Catherine's Catholic College (primary school campus)

96 Renwick Road

HAMILTON ISLAND

Hamilton Island Resort

BOWEN

Bowen PCYC

2-24 Queens Road

Queens Beach State School

39 Tracey Street

MERINDA

Merinda State School

2-24 Bergl St

DEMOCRACY SAUSAGE

Everyone knows the best part about voting in an election is that you also get to have a democracy sausage while you do so.

On Saturday, voters at Cannonvale State School will be able to much of n a sausage in bread while they ponder their vote, or as a reward for having had their say in the election.

The school's Parents and Citizens Association is holding the democracy sausage event from 8am until 2pm to raise money for the school fete.

CAPRICORNIA CANDIDATES

THE order of ballot for the House of Representatives for the seat of Capricornia is:

1. Paul Bambrick (Greens);

2. George Birkbeck (Katter's Australian Party);

3. Richard Temple (Democratic Labour Party);

4. Ken Murray (Independent)

5. Michelle Landry (Liberal National Party);

6. Russell Robertson (Australian Labor Party);

7. Wade Rothery (Pauline Hansen's One Nation Party);

8. Lindsay Sturgeon (United Australia Party);

9. Grant Pratt (Anning Conservative National Party).

There are 83 candidates for the Senate.

Voters can choose to vote above the line for parties or below the line if they want to choose individual candidates.

VOTING LOCATIONS (Open 8am-6pm on election day)

COLLINSVILLE

Collinsville State School

Devlin St.

GLENDEN

Glenden State School,

48 Gillham Terrace.