Election day nerves from candidates looking for your vote

George Christensen votes for the seat of Dawson in the 2019 election.

George Christensen votes for the seat of Dawson in the 2019 election. Emma Murray

WITH 30,000 voters casting their vote today over 14,630 sq km, Dawson MP George Christensen said it was one of the biggest performance reviews in the country.

After three-terms in office, Mr Christensen yesterday said polling day was like taking part in an electorate wide job review.

"This is my job appraisal,” he said.

"The decision is in their hands”.

At the 2016 election, Mr Christensen won by a margin of about 6000 votes, two-party preferred.

Choosing to vote early, yesterday, Mr Christensen said "this is one for the coal miners and cane farmers” as he cast his ballot.

George Christensen votes for the seat of Dawson in the 2019 election. Emma Murray

With his marginal seat on the line, Mr Christensen said he was nervous, but added "any MP or candidate who isn't nervous isn't alive”.

Regardless of the the result, he said he was proud of his time in office.

"Win, lose or draw I have served the people of Dawson”.

His major party opponent, Labor candidate Belinda Hassan said she was confident, not nervous the day before the election.

Dawson candidate Belinda Hassan. Emma Murray

"I'm confident the people of the region will make the right decision”

After a 15-month campaign, she said was proud of what she and her team had achieved.

"Whatever happens I know I've given it my best shot,” Ms Hassan said.

Despite this being his first time running, Independent Lachlan Queenan was confident going into election day.

Dawson candidate Lachlan Queenan. Emma Murray

"I'm the wild card that could just get the vote,” Mr Queenan said.

"I'm ready to go - send me to Canberra”.

Katter's Australian Party candidate Brendan Bunyan said his confidence had been raised by the polling results in Herbert. A YouGov Galaxy poll on Thursday showing Katter's Australian Party could claim up to 14 per cent of the primary vote.

Dawson candidate Brendan Bunyan. Emma Murray

Mr Bunyan said election day was like a footy game.

"There's a big lead up and (then) it's like a grand final,” he said.

"We've been pounding the pavement and talking to people.”

While he said he had "a bit of nerves” he was proud to make his play on the big stage.

One Nation candidate Deb Lawson said she was happy to see the finish line. After a long pre-poll, she said she was "very tired”.

Dawson candidate Deb Lawson. Emma Murray

But the minor party candidate said she was not feeling any nerves - just excitement for the big day.

At the pre-polling booth yesterday she admitted she would be happy to hear the end of voters joking "Deb Lawson for Dawson”.

"Everyone who says it thinks they're the only one to make it up,” she joked.