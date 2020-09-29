Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ELECTION DEBATES: On this Tuesday night
ELECTION DEBATES: On this Tuesday night
News

DON'T MISS: Fraser Coast state election debates tonight

Jessica Grewal
28th Sep 2020 2:00 AM | Updated: 29th Sep 2020 3:25 PM

IT'S the most important state election since war time and for the first time, the people we pick will remain in power for four years. 

That's why the Chronicle is committed to giving Fraser Coast voters the chance to hear from the candidates who want you to choose them on October 31. 

Like the Chronicle, our debates are going digital this year. 

These exclusive live-streamed forums are among the 40 which will be held across the state.

The Chronicle and Courier-Mail will partner with Sky News and News Queensland's extensive network of regional titles to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across the state - starting today with debates in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

The election comes amid a COVID-induced recession, with issues like jobs, infrastructure and community safety expected to be at the top of the agenda across the state.

The debates will be live on the Chronicle website on tonight:

- Maryborough: 6.30pm

- Hervey Bay 7.30pm

Got a question you want answered? Email jessica.grewal@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

More Stories

fcelection fcpolitics queensland election 2020 state election 2020
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airlie Beach driver secures podium finish despite pandemic

        Premium Content Airlie Beach driver secures podium finish despite pandemic

        Motor Sports Hours in the garage during lockdown proved successful for the Targa Great Barrier Reef.

        • 29th Sep 2020 1:45 PM
        ‘Appalling’: Woman to pay compensation after punching cop

        Premium Content ‘Appalling’: Woman to pay compensation after punching cop

        Crime She was involved in a ‘melee’ outside a popular Airlie Beach pub.

        Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic in Cannonvale

        Premium Content Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic in Cannonvale

        Breaking Police were called to the scene near Island Drive this morning.

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites