ELECTION: Last minute change at Hamilton Island

The Hamilton Island polling booth has not opened for the election today due to safety concerns. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

The Hamilton Island polling booth has not opened for the election today due to safety concerns. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

THE Hamilton Island polling booth has not opened for the election today due to safety concerns.

A spokeswoman from Hamilton Island said the decision to close the booth was to ensure the safety of residents.

A polling booth was due to be set up at Hamilton Island Resort for today’s vote.

The spokeswoman said all residents on the island would instead be able to vote via phone.

Candidates were advised of the booth’s closure this morning.

The closure comes as Hamilton Island announced last week that no guests would be able to travel to the island for nearly a month due to the Australian Government’s new restrictions on non-essential travel.