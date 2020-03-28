Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Hamilton Island polling booth has not opened for the election today due to safety concerns. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
The Hamilton Island polling booth has not opened for the election today due to safety concerns. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
News

ELECTION: Last minute change at Hamilton Island

Laura Thomas
28th Mar 2020 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Hamilton Island polling booth has not opened for the election today due to safety concerns.

A spokeswoman from Hamilton Island said the decision to close the booth was to ensure the safety of residents.

A polling booth was due to be set up at Hamilton Island Resort for today’s vote.

The spokeswoman said all residents on the island would instead be able to vote via phone.

Candidates were advised of the booth’s closure this morning.

The closure comes as Hamilton Island announced last week that no guests would be able to travel to the island for nearly a month due to the Australian Government’s new restrictions on non-essential travel.

coronavirus council election 2020 coronavirus voting division 1 hamilton island whitsunday regional council election 2020
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three more flights linked to CQ coronavirus cases

        Three more flights linked to CQ coronavirus cases

        Health New flights linked to the Mackay region have been added to Queensland Health’s contact tracing list

        ‘We will get through this’: Bowen Visitor Centre to close

        premium_icon ‘We will get through this’: Bowen Visitor Centre to close

        News Bowen’s Visitor Information Centre will temporarily close to ensure the safety of...

        ‘Minimise risk’: Council focused on maintaining services

        premium_icon ‘Minimise risk’: Council focused on maintaining services

        Council News They have also introduced measures to slow down the spread of COVID-19

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        Health The number of Queensland COVID-19 cases has jumped by 70 overnight