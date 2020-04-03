ELECTION: Latest numbers reveal some narrow margins

STILL GOING: The counting has continued for the Whitsunday Regional Council elections.

THE race to land a spot on council continued overnight as some candidates narrowed the gap for the top spot while others maintained a strong lead.

An Electoral Commission Queensland spokeswoman said counting had taken longer than usual due to social distancing measures as results in the Whitsundays had not been updated since Wednesday in most divisions and yesterday in another.

But now we can take a look at the latest figures showing how the candidates are faring so far after Saturday’s election.

Division 1

The race for Division 1 is still close and hasn’t changed since Wednesday.

In Division 1, 54.24 per cent of the vote has now been counted with Jan Clifford holding on to her early lead with 46.79 per cent of the vote.

She is followed closely by Jess Kelly who is sitting on 40.76 per cent while Mark Yore currently holds 12.45 per cent of the vote.

Division 2

Division 2 has also remained the same since Wednesday with 67.91 per cent of the vote counted.

Al Grundy has taken a strong lead and secured 49.44 per cent of the vote.

Behind him is Lachlan Queenan with 26.95 per cent followed by Heidi Ward who has 23.61 per cent of the vote.

Division 3

The counting for Division 3 has jumped slightly with John Collins maintaining his strong lead and 79.89 per cent of the vote counted.

He is currently sitting on 88.53 per cent while Brian Skead has 11.47 per cent of the vote.

John took to Facebook late on Saturday night to call his win, thanking the community and his family for their support.

Division 4

Counting in Division 4 took a big leap overnight with just more than 70 per cent of the count now complete.

Michelle Wright has maintained her early lead and now holds 39.28 per cent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Brett Murphy has overtaken Peter Lawton for second spot and now holds 33.73 per cent of the vote.

Peter Lawton has secured 26.99 per cent.

Division 5

In Division 5, 72.9 per cent of the vote has been counted and the margin between Gary Simpson and Dave Clark is closing.

Gary Simpson still holds the lead with 55.36 per cent of the vote while Dave Clark has secured 44.64 per cent.