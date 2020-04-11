ELECTION: Clearer picture of winners as race continues

ELECTION: The race for council is still on.

TWO weeks on from the council election and the announcement of our new candidates is yet to be made.

John Collins is the only candidate who has called his win, but as the official first preference count rolls in the picture of who will be representing the region is starting to become clearer.

In the 2016 council elections, it took more than two weeks for all the declarations to come through.

This time around, the Electoral Commission Queensland also had to battle through delays due to social distancing measures while counting.

Declarations are only made as soon as it is mathematically impossible for the result to change, and the latest update in the race for council shows some tight sprints to the finish.

DIVISION 1

Jan Clifford has claimed 47.2 per cent of the vote, followed by Jess Kelly with 40.01 per cent. Just 141 votes separate the two frontrunners.

Mark Yore claimed 12.79 per cent of the vote and took to Facebook the on the evening of the elelection, saying that while he was unlikely to win his run for council had been a "great experience".

DIVISION 2

Al Grundy has maintained his early lead claiming almost 50 per cent of the vote.

Lachlan Queenan has clung on to his placing with 26.77 per cent of the vote while Heidi Ward sits just 85 votes behind with 23.41 per cent of the vote.

DIVISION 3

John took to Facebook on the evening of the vote to call his win, thanking the community and his family for their support.

In the latest figures, John had claimed 88.6 per cent of the vote while Brian Skead sat on 11.4 per cent.

DIVISION 4

It has been a close race in Division 4, but Michelle Wright continues to maintain her lead with 39.15 per cent of the vote.

Just 167 votes behind her is Brett Murphy who has so far claimed 33.34 per cent of the vote.

Peter Lawton is sitting on 27.5 per cent.

DIVISION 5

The race for Division 5 has also been too close to call over the last two weeks.

However, Gary Simpson has pushed ahead and maintained his lead throughout the voting process, currently sitting on 55.34 per cent of the vote.

Dave Clark now holds 44.66 per cent of the vote, 295 votes behind Gary.