The 26 fresh new faces going into Parliament

MEET Australia's newest politicians.

A group of 26 new MPs from across the country are set to descend on Canberra as the freshman class of the 46th parliament.

It's a complete change to one fifth of the House of Representatives.

The newcomers include a Winter Olympian, a beef farmer, a paediatrician and a former university vice-chancellor.

Also among their ranks include three former soldiers, a child psychologist, a former TAFE teacher, an ex-cop and a midwife - injecting some real-world experience into parliament.

A former staffer to John Howard, a premier's chief, a diplomat and a number of local mayors also bring some prior political experience.

At least 60 per cent of newcomers are women, boosting the number of female MPs to record levels.

But while the new blood will refresh Australia's parliament, the nation has also lost a generation of political giants including Tony Abbott, Julie Bishop, Christopher Pyne, Wayne Swan and Jenny Macklin.

Victoria has seen the biggest change, with eight new MPs set to represent the state.

NSW and Queensland have also seen a dramatic change, with at least six and five new MPs each.

Tasmania, Western Australia, and the ACT also have a few fresh faces, while the NT will have some new talent in the Senate.

MEET THE NEW MPS FOR EACH STATE

QUEENSLAND

Longman

Terry Young, Liberal

Liberal candidate Terry Young has won the Queensland seat of Longman from Labor's Susan Lamb, who had only won the electorate back last year in a by-election caused by her dual citizenship.

Before entering politics, Young was a small-business owner who operated two Drummond Golf franchises and previously a Good Guys franchise.

The 51-year-old father-of-four says he's passionate about fighting for small business, workers and his local community.

LNP candidate for Longman Terry Young. Picture: AAP

Herbert

Phillip Thompson, Liberal

War veteran Phillip Thompson has won back the Queensland seat of Herbert for the Liberals, defeating Labor's Cathy O'Toole.

The 31-year-old former soldier, who was wounded in Afghanistan and has represented Australia at the Invictus Games, is a big advocated for veterans and mental health.

He was named Queensland's Young Australian of the Year in 2018.

Phillip Thompson OAM at Aplins Weir. Picture: Evan Morgan

Lilley

Anika Wells, Labor

Anika Wells looks set to replace former Treasurer Wayne Swan in the Queensland seat of Lilley, although counting continues in a very close contest with Liberal candidate Brad Carswell.

Wells is a lawyer, mother-of-one and a keen runner who attends the local Chermside parkrun on Saturday's.

She has worked for law firm Maurice Blackburn for the past four years and before that was a political staffer.

Anika Wells jogging with Bill Shorten on the campaign trail. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Moncrieff

Angie Bell, Liberal

Marketing expert Angie Bell will replace former Trade Minister Steven Ciobo as the Liberal MP for the Gold Coast seat of Moncrieff.

Bell has been president and vice president of LNP Women in Queensland since 2016.

She has worked as a marketing professional for the National Retail Association and is the author of a book that's part of the marketing curriculum at Griffith University and at the Copenhagen Business School.

New Gold Coast Federal MP and member for Moncrieff Angie Bell

Ryan

Julian Simmonds, Liberal

Julian Simmonds will replace Jane Prentice as the Liberal MP for Ryan.

The 34-year-old father-of-one was chairman of the powerful Brisbane City Planning Committee before defeating Prentice in a bitter preselection battle last year.

He's been a city councillor since 2010.

Julian Simmonds campaigning in Ryan. Picture: AAP

NEW SOUTH WALES

Warringah

Zali Steggall, independent

Winter Olympian and barrister Steggall defeated Tony Abbott to become the local member for Warringah in Sydney's northern beaches.

The 45-year-old was born in Manly in Sydney but spent part of her childhood in France, where she became a champion skier.

She was Australia's first winter Olympic medallist and went on to become a barrister after retiring from skiing in 2002.

Zali Steggall pictured at Manly Beach after winning the seat of Warringah. Picture: Damian Shaw

Wentworth

Dave Sharma, Liberal

Former Australian diplomat Dave Sharma will follow in Malcolm Turnbull's footsteps to become the Member for Wentworth after narrowly defeating independent Kerryn Phelps.

It was second time lucky for the father-of-three, who lost his first attempt to pick up the seat at last year's by-election to replace the former prime minister.

Sharma became Australia's Ambassador to Israel at the age of 37, after serving as a diplomat in Papua New Guinea.

Liberal MP for Wentworth Dave Sharma. Picture: AAP

Gilmore

Fiona Phillips, Labor

Former TAFE teacher Fiona Phillips has won back the ultra-marginal South Coast seat of Gilmore for Labor, defeating Liberal candidate Warren Mundine.

Phillips got involved in politics by campaigning to keep Nowra's community pool open and first ran for Labor in the 2016 election.

The mum-of-four worked as a TAFE teacher for 14 years before focusing on politics.

Fiona Phillips. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

Reid

Fiona Martin, Liberal

Child psychologist Fiona Martin was a very late replacement for retiring incumbent Craig Laundy in Reid but has managed to win back the seat for the Liberal Party.

Dr Martin founded the Sydney Psychology Centre 13 years ago and in recent years she has focused on improving the social functioning of young people with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

She's also an adviser for children's road safety organisation Little Blue Dinosaur.

Former Prime Minister John Howard joins Liberal candidate for the seat of Reid, Fiona Martin on the campaign trail. Picture: Toby Zerna

Lindsay

Melissa McIntosh, Liberal

Melissa McIntosh has won back Lindsay for the Liberals, defeating former state Labor MP Diane Beamer to claim the seat.

The mum-of-three is no stranger to Parliament House as a former staffer for John Howard.

She has also worked in marketing and public relations in the private sector.

Liberal MP for Lindsay Melissa McIntosh. Picture: AAP

Cowper

Pat Conaghan, Nationals

Ex-cop and lawyer Patrick Conaghan has defied expectations to win back the regional NSW seat of Cowper for the Nationals, defeating high-profile independent Rob Oakeshott.

The father-of-two was a police officer for 12 years before becoming a solicitor and then opening his own law firm.

Conaghan was also a local councillor in North Sydney for almost six years in the early 2000s.

Newly elected member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan pictured in Port Macquarie. Picture: Lindsay Moller

VICTORIA

Chisholm

The race is too close to call in Chisholm just yet - but either way, the local community is about to get a new MP after independent Julia Banks left to contest the seat of Flinders.

Liberal candidate Gladys Liu - a speech pathologist and later a special adviser to Victorian Premiers Ted Baillieu and Denis Napthine on Chinese Affairs - was slightly ahead by 588 votes last night.

Liberal candidate for Chisholm Gladys Liu. Picture: AAP

Her Labor rival Jennifer Yang was a candidate in the running to lord mayor of Melbourne in 2018 and was previously the mayor of Melbourne council area Manningham.

Indi

Helen Haines, independent

Helen Haines has made Australian political history by being the first independent to replace another independent.

Cathy McGowan's chosen successor as the Member for Indi was a midwife and a nurse, who grew up on a dairy farm in Eurack in regional Victoria.

The mother-of-three lives with her husband Phil on their beef farm outside of Wangaratta.

Helen Haines at her home in Wangaratta. She has made history in Indi, becoming the first independent to succeed another independent in a federal seat. Picture: David Geraghty/ The Australian.

Corangamite

Libby Coker, Labor

Labor's Libby Coker looks set to win the regional Victorian seat of Corangamite off Liberal MP Sarah Henderson, although with just 75 per cent of the vote counted the race remains incredibly tight.

Coker is no stranger to politics, having previously been the mayor of the Surf Coast Shire and before that as a teacher and a journalist.

She has lived on the Surf Coast for 30 years and has two young daughters.

Libby Coker. Picture: Mark Wilson

Dunkley

Peta Murphy, Labor

Peta Murphy has won the seat of Dunkley from Liberal MP Chris Crewther in her second bid to enter federal politics.

Murphy ran against Crewther in 2016 and was helped across the line this time by a redistribution that turned the seat notionally Labor.

She previously worked as a criminal defence lawyer.

Labor candidate Peta Murphy greets voters at Elisabeth Murdoch College polling station in Lanwarrin. Picture: Jason Sammon

Higgins

Katie Allen, Liberal

Katie Allen is set to take over from Minister for Women Kelly O'Dwyer as the Member for Higgins.

Dr Allen is a leading food allergy expert and paediatric gastroenterologist working at the Royal Children's hospital in Melbourne.

The mum-of-four also attempted to run for the seat of Prahan at last year's state election but fell short.

Liberal candidate for Higgins Katie Allen. Picture: AAP

Mallee

Anne Webster, Nationals

Anne Webster has retained the regional Victorian seat of Mallee for the Nationals, taking over from Andrew Broad who quit politics over the so-called 'sugar baby' scandal.

Dr Webster, who has a PhD in sociology on adoption, is the founder of a community organisation that supports young mothers.

She has lived in Mildura for four decades and this year won Mildura's Citizen of the Year award.

Anne Webster. Picture: Stuart McEvoy/The Australian.

Macnamara

Josh Burns, Labor

Josh Burns has won the seat of Macnamara, taking over from the former Labor member Michael Danby.

Burns has worked as a senior adviser to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and previously ran for the state seat of Caulfield in 2014.

He's also a new father, welcoming a little girl in June last year.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Labor candidate for Macnamara Josh Burns. Picture Kym Smith

Jagajaga

Kate Thwaites, Labor

Labor's Kate Thwaites will take over from former boss Jenny Macklin as the Member for Jagajaga.

Thwaites worked as staffer for Macklin but was previously an ABC television and radio reporter.

She's also a new mum to a baby girl.

Labor candidate for Jagajaga Kate Thwaites. Picture: AAP

TASMANIA

Bass

Bridget Archer, Liberal

The fight to claim the seat of Bass is still too close to call but the Liberal Party's Bridget Archer is currently ahead by just 459 votes.

Archer is the mayor of George Town council, and has been a councillor since 2009.

She is also a beef and sheep farmer and a mum to five children aged three to 14.

Liberal candidate Bridget Archer. Picture: Patrick Gee

Braddon

Gavin Pearce, Liberal

Liberal newcomer Gavin Pearce has won the seat of Braddon off Labor MP Justine Keay.

Pearce is a beef farmer and farming lobbyist, whose family has lived in Tasmania since the 1850s.

He is also a former soldier.

Newly elected Liberal MP for Braddon in Tasmania, Gavin Pearce, is congratulated by Liberal Senator Richard Colbeck at party function in Burnie. Picture: Chris Crerar

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Sturt

James Stevens, Liberal

James Stevens takes over as the Member for Sturt from Christopher Pyne, who held the seat for 26 years.

Stevens was chief of staff to South Australian Premier Steven Marshall before resigning to run for the Liberals in Sturt.

The 36-year-old also worked in the wool industry for the Michell Group.

James Stevens campaigning in Sturt. Picture: Matt Loxton

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Stirling

Vince Connelly, Liberal

Vince Connelly will take over from Liberal frontbencher Michael Keenan in the Perth seat of Stirling.

Connelly was a soldier who served on peace keeping missions to East Timor and the Solomon Islands before dipping into politics as a staffer for Julie Bishop and as the vice-president of the Liberal Party's Stirling division.

He also works at Woodside as a risk management adviser.

Vince Connelly with his family in West Perth. Picture: Marie Nirme

Curtin

Celia Hammond, Liberal

Julie Bishop's leafy seat of Curtin in Perth's western suburbs will remain in Liberal hands, after former University of Notre Dame Vice Chancellor Celia Hammond took over as the local MP.

Hammond won a hotly contested preselection battle to become the Liberal's candidate after Bishop opted to quit politics in February.

Professor Hammond, a mother-of-three, was Vice Chancellor of Notre Dame for more than a decade.

Liberal candidate for Curtin, Celia Hammond. Picture: Colin Murty/ The Australian

ACT

Canberra

Alicia Payne, Labor

Economist Alicia Payne will take over from Labor's Gai Brodtmann as the Member for Canberra.

Payne grew up in Canberra, and has worked as a researcher at the University of Canberra's NATSEM social and economic modelling centre before working at Treasury.

She's also a new mum to a baby son.

Labor MP for Canberra, Alicia Payne. Picture: Kym Smith

Bean

David Smith, Labor

David Smith will switch from the Senate to the House of Representatives in the new electorate of Bean.

He initially entered parliament to replace Senator Katy Gallagher, who was ousted last May over dual citizenship issues.

Before that, Smith was a director of the ACT Branch of Professionals Australia, a union representing engineers, scientists, architects and other professions.