ELECTION: Still too close to call as counting continues

IT HAS been more than a week since polls for the council election closed and the results are still coming in with many divisions too close to call.

An Electoral Commission Queensland spokeswoman said the counting process was taking longer than usual because of social distancing measures.

Nearly 1500 Whitsunday residents opted for a postal vote, and with the cut off for these votes at 5pm tomorrow, take a look at where our candidates currently stand.

DIVISION 1

The number of votes counted has shifted slightly since last week with 56.71 per cent now published.

Jan Clifford still holds her early established lead with 47.2 per cent of the vote, followed by Jess Kelly who holds just more than 40 per cent.

In numbers, Jan Clifford is 141 votes ahead of Jess Kelly.

Mark Yore currently holds 12.79 per cent of the votes.

DIVISION 2

In Division 2, 70.88 per cent of the vote has been counted and Al Grundy has maintained his strong lead with 49.82 per cent of the vote.

Al Grundy is currently 584 votes ahead of second runner, Lachlan Queenan who holds 26.77 per cent of the vote.

Heidi Ward is just 85 votes behind Lachlan Queenan and holds 23.41 per cent of the vote.

DIVISION 3

The counting for Division 3 has jumped again slightly with John Collins maintaining his strong lead and 80.88 per cent of the vote counted.

He is currently sitting on 88.6 per cent while Brian Skead has 11.4 per cent of the vote.

John took to Facebook on the evening of the vote to call his win, thanking the community and his family for their support.

DIVISION 4

Division 4 remains a tight race with 74.10 per cent of the vote now counted.

Michelle Wright remains in the lead and currently holds 38.94 per cent of the vote.

However, Brett Murphy is just 150 votes behind with 33.63 per cent of the vote.

In third place is Peter Lawton who is 175 votes behind Brett Murphy and holds 27.43 per cent of the vote.

DIVISION 5

In Division 5, 77.17 per cent of the vote has now been counted and Gary Simpson remains in the lead with 55.34 per cent of the vote.

He sits 295 votes ahead of Dave Clark who currently holds 44.66 per cent of the vote.