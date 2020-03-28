ELECTIONS: Where to vote today

THE Whitsunday Regional Council election is on today and voters can take to the polls in several places across the region.

Residents in Airlie Beach can head to the Whitsunday PCYC or Cannonvale State School while Hamilton Island voters can lodge their vote at Hamilton Island Resort.

In Proserpine, voters should head to Father Tom Guard Hall at St Catherine’s Catholic College.

Bowen voters can lodge their vote at Bowen PCYC while residents of Collinsville can vote at the Collinsville Community Centre.

Merinda State School, Queens Beach State School and Dingo Beach Community Centre will also available for voters in these areas.

Polling booths at all locations will be open from 8am to 6pm.

There will be extra measures in place to help curb the spread of coronavirus, including limits on the number of people allowed to vote at any one time, a larger distance between polling booths and the provision of hand sanitiser.

Voters are also encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil with them.