Electrik feel at Maggies

IS THERE a better place to have a good ol' Sunday sesh than the Whitsundays?

Magnums Hotel has got you covered with another stacked line-up for Original Sunday.

Headlined by Airlie Beach Festival of Music and Whitsunday favourites Electrik Lemonade, it's going to be a day not to be missed.

Following on from a successful return recently, Original Sunday features a tonne of unearthed talent you probably haven't heard of but won't soon forget.

Gold Coast funk lords Electrik Lemonade will be headlining the show along with blues and roots musician Tim Griffin, 4string phil, Julius Dator Music and Ash.

"Blues, hip-hop, funk, stomp rock, we've got it all,” Original Sunday organiser Andrew Pattinson said.

"Electrik Lemonade are in town to headline. Come on down from 3pm and enjoy the mini-festival event showcasing an international line-up of talented original acts.”

Electrik Lemonade plays a repertoire of original funk, blues, hip-hop, soul and dance music.

Since their debut in December 2010, their live performances have rapidly grown as they play to crowds at premiere live music venues and festivals from far north Queensland to Sydney.

They've been aired live on Channel 7's Weekend Sunrise, Channels 10's The Project, as a feature artist on Toasted TV and even reaching airplay in Europe, Asia, North America and throughout Australia.

Original Sunday is also held in support of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music, so all music fans who attend go into the draw to win a ticket to the festival.

Presented in partnership with Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach Music Festival, Whitsunday Gig Guide Airlie Beach Music Centre and Vampp-Photography, it's going to be a sesh you don't want to miss.

Check out Original Sunday free and live at the boardwalk from 3pm on Sunday.

Sunday sesh

WHAT: Original Sunday

WHERE: Magnums Hotel

WHEN: 3-10pm, Sunday, July 9

COST: Free