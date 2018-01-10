Electronic guru hits Airlie

Ed solo and SmiGGle will play at mummas this weekend.

EVERY time Mushroom Valley and Mama Africa team up it just keeps getting bigger and better.

This Friday Ed Solo, a British DJ and record producer of electronic and dance music will headline at Mama Africa.

Doors open at 9pm with free entry before 11pm, not to mention free UV Face paint, glow sticks and much more.

Having worked with artists including Blak Twang, Deekline, MC Det and Fatboy Slim, Ed Solo is an expert studio guru.

His sublime engineering skills are equalled only by his knack for a booty-bouncing hook and an ability to throw down on the turntables.

When it comes to pouring on the bass frequencies, Ed's skills are unrivalled, whether the tune in question be a killer dub step cut, an upfront slice of drum 'n' bass, a booming booty house number or a funky, electro-fuelled breaks 12.

Buried in his laboratory somewhere in subterranean Brighton and knee deep in downright dangerous frequencies, Ed Solo is cooking up a relentless storm of dance floor gold.

Extraordinarily prolific and one of the finest engineers and producers in the dance music business, Ed honed his skills as a junglist before ducking and diving through every style of broken beat going.

His solo DJ performances have been liquidating global bass bins with a roots driven throw down, turning up the pressure through reggae influenced dub heavy flows.

He has played across continents to heaving crowds in the US, Canada, Russia, the UK and Australia, carving a rampant groove through molten beats and euphoric lockdown.

With local favourite smiGGle, bringing his own special blends to the zebra dance floor, this is sure to be one crazy night.

To get on the VIP guest list visit www.mama africa.com.au

GET ROWDY

WHAT: Underground Safari 3 with Ed Solo

WHEN: Friday, January 12 at 9 PM - 3 AM

WHERE: Mama Africa Bar and Nightclub

263 Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach

COST: $10 cover charge at the door