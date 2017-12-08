Electronic vibe as Boom welcomes duo

DON'T MISS: Fresh off a tour of China, the Indigo Starlight duo will be at Boom this Saturday.

ENDURING and successful artists all know change is inevitable and embrace metamorphosis for the future.

And what better transformation than to join the powers of two successful and charismatic female artists to one sensory explosion of talent?

Boom Night Club is reintroducing to you Indigo Starlight this Saturday in their exciting new format; IXS.

This savvy duo has harnessed its funky and fresh charisma and capitalised by joining forces as a surprise new package to hit the Sydney nightclub scene.

Drawing inspiration from artists and producers such as Pink, Lady Gaga and NERVO, these pocket rockets have always added a personalised touch to their music using their repertoire of talents.

Leaving no stone unturned, the bubbly and high energy artists have already managed to capture a wide audience by incorporating many genres into their performances while staying true to their passion for dance music with an electronic vibe.

This exciting corroboration of style and experience is set to unfold before delighted patrons who will have the pleasure of watching this young, talented and outgoing team continue to morph and stamp their unique identity with exciting twists on crowd favourites.

The pair will be supported by resident DJs Dirty Treble and Sticks before they hit the stage.

VIP Booths are available, all you need to do is inbox Boom on Facebook for more details.

Dance vibe

WHO: Indigo Starlight, supported by resident DJs

WHEN: Saturday, December 9, doors open 9pm

WHERE: Boom Nightclub

COST: Free entry until 11pm