Eleventh hour save in clash between Muddies and Raiders

Bowen Mudcrabs were victorious in a close match against the Proserpine Whitsunday Raiders on the weekend. Pictured is the Muddies clash with the Mackay Brothers earlier this year. Picture: Elyse Wurm

THE Whitsunday-centric clash between the Bowen Mudcrabs and the Proserpine Whitsunday Raiders had spectators on the edge of their seat as the Muddies strong defence proved critical at the 11th hour.

The game started off fast with the Mudcrabs pinning the Raiders on their own line before Wendell Querro charged down a clearance kick and pounced on the loose ball to score the opening try of the match just five minutes in.

The Muddies kept the pressure on with Temone Power busting through the line and putting a deft grubber kick through for Rainer Power who sped past the defence, regathered and scored, taking the score to 12-0.

It was then the Raiders’ turn to put the Mudcrabs on their own line with the Muddies defending 12 phases on their goal line and getting a turnover in a brilliant defensive effort.

The Raiders stole the ball from the Muddies’ lineout and crashed straight over, following with a long range penalty goal five minutes later to take the score to 12-10 with 10 minutes to go in the half.

Proserpine looked destined to score again, spreading the ball wide before winger Logan Cross chased down his opposing winger and made a brilliant try-saving tackle only to get to his feet immediately and make a second try saver in a matter of minutes.

As time was running out in the first half, the Muddies had the ball inside their own 20m line and instead of kicking it out, decided to run the ball through the hands of the backs.

Karmon Power busted the line and put Nick Poole through to score in the corner after the halftime siren, taking the score to 17-10.

Prossie hit back two minutes after half time and stole a scrum against the feed, scoring in the corner to keep within two points of the Muddies.

Rainer Power then nabbed a quickfire double to complete his hat-trick and used his pace to burn straight past the Proserpine backs.

This took the score to 29-15 with 25 minutes to go.

The Muddies defended well before a lapse in concentration allowed Proserpine to score with eight minutes remaining and again four minutes later to take the score to 29-25.

The Muddies regained their composure and held on for the last four minutes to earn a well-deserved win against the previously undefeated Raiders.

The Mudcrabs now sit in second place on the ladder with three rounds remaining before finals.

Coach Tom Andison said the nailbiting match proved the Muddies’ skill and determination.

“The boys showed a lot of heart to hold off the strong finishing Raiders,” he said.

“It was great to see the boys hold up to adversity and get the win they deserved after their performance.”

Maty Jenkins was awarded three Best and Fairest points while Logan Cross secured two.

Rainer and Temone Power each scored one Best and Fairest point.

The Muddies take on third-placed Mackay City this Saturday at the Bowen Sporting Complex in the last home game of the year.