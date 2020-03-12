Elite athlete awarded prestigious scholarship

Professor Chris Cocklin with champion athlete Elliarna Mitchell who will have more time to focus on her study and training thanks to a prestigious scholarship from James Cook University. Picture: Evan Morgan

Professor Chris Cocklin with champion athlete Elliarna Mitchell who will have more time to focus on her study and training thanks to a prestigious scholarship from James Cook University. Picture: Evan Morgan

BOWEN girl Elliarna Mitchell has been awarded James Cook University’s prestigious Elite Athlete Scholarship, aimed at keeping talented young people in North Queensland.

Mitchell, who was named the 400m Oceania under-18 champion in 2019, was awarded the scholarship, which provides financial support to elite athletes.

Growing up in Bowen, Mitchell said she loved the lifestyle and the numerous opportunities the small town gave her along the way, thanking the community, Bowen State High School and her parents for helping her achieve her goals.

Starting a Bachelor of Physiotherapy three weeks ago, Mitchell said she was excited and grateful to receive the scholarship, which will allow her to juggle her training and study.

“It is such a big help, to help me with balancing academic and sporting commitments,” she said.

“Without the support of this scholarship I’d have to find a part-time job, which would have meant more pressure juggling my athletics training and study.”

Mitchell added that aside from the financial aspect of the scholarship, JCU would also offer more academic support and flexibility from supplying lecture notes or assignment extensions.

“I’ve got a pretty heavy training schedule with nationals in three weeks and I’ll be representing JCU at the Uni Sports Nationals in Brisbane in April,” she said.

“It’s going to be busy, it’ll be a bit full on but with the scholarship they also give you support with lectures that I may miss and just help me with balancing commitments.”

“The support will also assist with my travels to Brisbane and other cities to participate in training clinics and attend state and national competitions.”

Inspired by physiotherapists at athletics competitions, Mitchell said she was excited for the year ahead and looking forward to “a busy year of study towards an exciting new career” and her “athletic aspirations”.

“I believe it is a very rewarding profession and I will enjoy helping people to maintain a healthy lifestyle and return to their peak physical condition,” she said.

“Growing up in the rural town of Bowen, I appreciate JCU’s focus on rural and remote communities and their promotion of these regions as potential locations for new graduates.”

Bowen State High School deputy principal Robert Harris said Elliarna had worked “really hard” last year to keep up with both her studies and her sporting commitments, and this scholarship was a reflection of her efforts.

“She is passionate about sport and doing the best she can, this will allow her to combine her passion for both,” he said.

“She should really be proud of her achievements.”

Provost Professor Chris Cocklin said the JCU Elite Athlete Scholarship was making investments in local people and retaining talent in North Queensland.

“We’re providing financial assistance to help elite athletes from our region to complete a university education while allowing them to continue pursuing their sporting opportunities,” he said.

“We are very pleased to welcome Elliarna to the JCU community and to assist with her academic and sporting future.”