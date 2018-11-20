Hacker’s charges over alleged drug empire

The man accused of being the kingpin of an international dark web drug syndicate will remain behind bars charged with operating a drug empire out of a small apartment in one of Sydney's most affluent suburbs.

Dov Tenenboim, 33, was today refused bail by Justice Natalie Adams in the city's New South Wales Supreme Court.

It was his second failed attempt at being released from jail following his June arrest which saw heavily armed police swoop on his Vaucluse unit, where officers allegedly found cocaine, computers, mobile phones, a diamond ring, $70,000 cash and $350,000 worth of bitcoin.

Mr Tenenboim - whose Facebook profile bio features a strong binary code which translates as "elite hacker" - was later charged with 45 counts of importing commercial quantities of cocaine, MDMA and ketamine, supplying commercial quantities of the same, directing a criminal group and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He was also charged with numerous counts of onselling the drugs in 300 gram units. Several of the offences carry a life sentence while others come with a maximum 25 year prison term.

Two of Mr Tenenboim's associates, schoolfriend Chaim Goldstein and Rose Bay man Daniel Sopher, have also been charged in connection with the syndicate.

Court documents viewed by news.com.au allege the privately schooled professional started importing commercial quantities of cocaine, ketamine and MDMA to Australia in January 2017. Police allege Mr Tenenboim was the head of the Australian arm of the syndicate, buying the illicit substances on the dark web from the Netherlands, and distributing drug packages to various Sydney suburbs via postal services.

Dov Tenenboim. Picture: Supplied

On the day he was arrested, Mr Tenenboim was allegedly found with two grams of cocaine and one gram of MDMA in his possession, according to court documents.

One neighbour, who witnessed the raid, told reporters at the time that he'd "never seen such a thing". "It's so quiet here, Mr Whippy comes here," he added.

The neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said he understood Mr Tenenboim "worked with computers" and seemed friendly. He said it was "unbelievable" Mr Tenenboim had been accused of running a drug empire from the flat.

Mr Tenenboim's lawyer previously told reporters his client suffered severe anxiety and described the charges as "sensational".

A 22-year-old witness, who cannot be named, previously detailed how the syndicate bought massive amounts of the illicit drugs in the Netherlands via the dark web, according to police documents tendered in court.

In August, Mr Tenenboim's solicitor Chris Cole told magistrate Michael Barko the police informant was a "drug user and abuser" and said he was high during many of his interactions with Mr Tenenboim.

"At its highest, it's a sophisticated, intricate and overwhelming supply by an international drug syndicate sourced primarily from the Netherland through other countries to Australia," Mr Barko said before rejecting Mr Tenenboim's original bail application in Waverley Local Court.

Mr Tenenboim's next court date is listed for January 16 next year.

