Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Elle, 53, stuns in sexy cut-out swimsuit

Elle looks toned and tanned on the beach in Sydney.
Elle looks toned and tanned on the beach in Sydney.
by James Weir

THERE'S a reason why Elle Macpherson is nicknamed "The Body."

On Monday, the 53-year-old supermodel flaunted her enviable figure while walking along the shores of Sydney.

In a sexy black one-piece bathing suit with side cut-outs, Macpherson capped off the easy-breezy look with a pair of dark shades.

Elle shows off her enviable figure after a dip in Sydney.
Elle shows off her enviable figure after a dip in Sydney.

Modelling a sultry suit like this falls in line with the former Sports Illustrated bombshell's style philosophy in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

"I don't think that women have to change up their style, absolutely not," Macpherson told Page Six last month, when asked if women should dress more conservatively. "The most important thing about style is allowing yourself to be who you are, and have that shine through."

This article first appeared on The New York Post and is republished here with permission.

Topics:  bikini editors picks elle mcpherson model swimsuit

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

New man in the captain/coach role, Sam Key, said the Brahmans started the match very positively and were a little bit lucky to pull off the win.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out AFL pre-season carnival

Five wins form five matches saw the Whitsunday Sea Eagles totally dominate the Mackay AFL pre-season carnival at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out Mackay AFL pre-season carnival.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains

Jason Costigan MP wants to know why the State Government has not released a promised "business case” on the on-going flooding problem at Hamilton Plains.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains.

Funding for new Whitsunday tourism projects announced

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones announced $2 million dollars of funding for Whitsunday tourism projects; on a visit to the region.

$2 million dollars to fund Whitsunday tourism projects.

Local Partners