Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Ellen selling her $56m LA compound

by Brendan Casey
23rd Oct 2020 6:55 AM

 

Talk-show host and serial property flipper Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, the actress Portia de Rossi, have unveiled their most recent renovation project.

Their sprawling LA compound, located in the exclusive enclave of Montecito, has hit the market for an eye-popping $56.2 million (US$39.9 million), Variety reports.

 

The kitchen opens to outdoor dining space. Picture: Realtor
The kitchen opens to outdoor dining space. Picture: Realtor

The couple purchased the hilltop residence early in 2019 for $38 million (US$27 million), and hastily got to work expanding and modernising the showstopping house.

The property now boasts a 760 sqm three-bedroom main house, a one-bedroom guesthouse, a cabana with a gym, and a security office, according to Realtor.

The total offering - set behind large gates and looking out onto the Pacific Ocean - spans nearly 1,000 sqm with multiple structures, five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and five half-baths, on 9.3 acres of land.

The home has gated entry. Picture: Realtor
The home has gated entry. Picture: Realtor

The sprawling grounds include a koi pond, sports court, many lush plants and sprawling lawns.

Built in 2011, the main house opens onto a veranda with a fire pit, dining area, and seating, and looks out to a vanishing edge pool that juts over the hillside.

The dramatic main room with walls of glass. Picture: Realtor
The dramatic main room with walls of glass. Picture: Realtor

 

Entering directly into the great room with bamboo ceilings and walls of glass, the large space includes living and dining areas that lead outside. The kitchen features blackstone counters and open shelves, and faces glass walls that also access an outdoor dining area.

Ellen used one of the bedrooms as an office. Picture: Realtor
Ellen used one of the bedrooms as an office. Picture: Realtor

The luxurious main bedroom includes a spalike bath with a built-in stone tub that looks out to the mountain and ocean views, and also contains two sinks and a separate shower.

The showbiz couple have bought and sold multiple properties over the years across California.

The bathroom has a large built-in stone tub. Picture: Realtor
The bathroom has a large built-in stone tub. Picture: Realtor

 

Library has built-in storage. Picture: Realtor
Library has built-in storage. Picture: Realtor

They own a posh Beverly Hills mansion they bought from Adam Levine, another home-flipping celeb, which they picked up last year for nearly $60 million (US$42.5 million).

DeGeneres, a comedian and veteran daytime talk-show host, has recently been contending with reports of a negative work environment at her show, leading to the ousting of several top executives.

 

Originally published as Ellen selling her $56m LA compound

Ellen debuts her new hairdo on her talk show.
Ellen debuts her new hairdo on her talk show.
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres at the Golden Globes in 2020. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres at the Golden Globes in 2020. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

More Stories

ellen degeneres ellen tv show entertainment portia de rossi real estate toxic workplace allegations tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Premium Content Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Health E-cigarettes and liquids containing nicotine which are poisoning teens and led to the death of a baby are readily available in Queensland despite being illegal

        • 23rd Oct 2020 5:30 AM
        Questions remain over Whitsunday COVID sewage result

        Premium Content Questions remain over Whitsunday COVID sewage result

        Health Viral COVID fragments were detected in the sewage earlier this month

        LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Driver flees after collision with bike in Strathdickie

        Premium Content Driver flees after collision with bike in Strathdickie

        News Emergency services have rushed to the scene at Myrtle Creek Bridge.