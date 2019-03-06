Elliarna's off track success

The Bowen Lions Club held its annual Youth of the Year night on February 26. Pictured are this year's nominees Bryce Doyle, Elliarna Mitchell, Kasey Warren and Samantha Insch.

ATHLETICS ace Elliarna Mitchell has illustrated she can do more than just run fast after winning the 2019 Bowen Lions Club Youth of the Year award.

The 16-year-old was one of four students to make their voices heard on February 26 at the Queens Beach Hotel.

Each student gave a three minute speech on a topic of their choice as well as answering impromptu questions in front of a panel of judges.

Bowen Lions Club president Peter Goodwin said the competition was judged on the speeches as well as the participants' academic performance.

He said the participants lose points for not maintaining eye contact and for going off topic.

"It's about giving the kids at the school a chance to do some public speaking and to work their way up through the Lions club,” he said.

"The kids really impressed me this year, they were all good.”

Elliarna faced some stiff competition on the night with all four students displaying a knowledge and poise beyond their years, Goodwin said.

He said Bowen State High School captain Kasey Warren's speech about 'coming out of her shell' left audience members inspired, while Bryce Doyle's speech on the importance of coal, and Samantha Insch's talk on 'trials and tribulation' certainly proved thought provoking.

But it was Elliarna's talk on spirit and mateship, displayed most recently in the Townsville flood crisis that won judges over.

Elliarna will now compete in the Zone 8 and 9 final on March 10, against the winners from the Proserpine, and Home Hill Lions clubs. The winner of the stage will then represent their club at state and then national level.

Mr Goodwin said the tradition is a great way to boost the confidence of students.

"Being able to hold these events and help with youth development, you get a good feeling from it,” Mr Goodwin said.

"It's great watching the kids and seeing their parents' reactions.”