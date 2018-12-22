‘Better than King Kohli’: Aussie cricketer can do it all

Is there anything Ellyse Perry can't do?

The T20 World Cup winner batted down the order in the Australian line up during women's cricket's showpiece event but she has taken to the Women's Big Bash League.

She became the first played to hit two centuries in a WBBL season with an incredible 103 from just 64 balls featuring 10 fours and five sixes as the Sydney Sixers claimed an 11-run win over the Brisbane Heat at the SCG.

It included hitting a six off the penultimate ball before a four off the last ball of the innings to secure the century.

"It was a little bit rough in patches but it was nice to get another win for the side and just playing out on the SCG," Perry said on Fox Cricket during the Sixers and Perth Scorchers BBL match.

"It's always such a thrill. Always good to play before the guys do, we had a pretty decent crowd in."

Ellyse Perry is the first WBBL player to hit two centuries in a season.

Earlier this month, Perry smashed a 102 not out off 59 balls.

In fact, this WBBL, Perry has slammed 419 runs at an unfathomable record of 209.5 runs per dismissal.

Incredibly, Elyse Villani is the second highest scorer in the tournament with 233 runs.

This WBBL this year, she's scored 58, 102 not out, 74 not out, 10, 72 not out and 103 not out in six innings.

"(She's) a true superstar of Australian cricket, Ellyse Perry," Fox Cricket commentator Adam Gilchrist said.

"She's racking them up, stats, titles, World Cup winning medals."

Perry is also famously a dual international, having played for the Matildas in a women's Football World Cup in Germany in 2011.

The 28-year-old batted in the lower order for Australia at the recent World T20 in the West Indies, which was won by Australia.

Perry's strike rate wasn't deemed good enough to warrant a berth at the top of the batting line-up, batting seven, but Perry has been unbelievable at the start of the WBBL season.

"I think all of us were pretty excited when we got back and saw these wickets as opposed to most of what we played on in the West Indies and also before that we played in Malaysia," she said.

"In our top eight, we had seven openers from the WBBL which is probably indicative of the fact those girls score the most runs and then get themselves selected in the Australian side."

Fans went nuts for Perry's incredible performance.

The Sixers posted 3-166 from their 20 overs.

After losing Alyssa Healy (2) in the third over, the reigning champions were in early trouble at 1-8 before Perry took the game out of the Heat's hands.

Her incredible performance pushed the Sixers to joint top of the WBBL ladder with the Sydney Thunder.

Ellyse Perry celebrates he last ball century with teammate Sara McGlashan.

The Heat never really threatened during the run chase with Jess Jonassen topscoring with 33 before they were restricted to 7-155.

Dane van Niekerk and Erin Burns each claimed two wickets for the Sixers.

Perry has had a stunning year.

Playing England in the inaugural women's day-night Test, Perry made the highest ever score by an Aussie woman in the whites when she compiled 213 not out at North Sydney Oval.

On that occasion she passed the previous best score by an Aussie, which was Karen Rolton's undefeated 209 recorded back in 2001.

And Perry clearly has a penchant for bringing up milestones in style. Just as she smoked a four last night to raise her bat, she lofted Sophie Ecclestone for six in 2017 to bring up her double hundred.

- with AAP

