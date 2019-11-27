Elsa shuts down Hemsworth question

Elsa Pataky was careful not to say too much about Liam Hemsworth's split on Sunrise.

Elsa Pataky did her best to fob off a question about her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth on Sunrise this morning.

Pataky, who is married to Chris Hemsworth, appeared on the Channel 7 breakfast show to promote her new book Strong in which she details her diet and exercise routine.

The majority of the interview was focused on the book, but towards the end of the chat Sunrise host Natalie Barr managed to sneak in a question about Liam Hemsworth who split from his wife Miley Cyrus in August.

"Tell us, how is Liam doing?" Barr asked.

"Oh, Liam," Pataky said as she looked off camera. "Look, he's doing great, but it's something I'd prefer not to talk about, his private life. He's the one who has talk about it.

"But he's getting happier and he has his family to just go and stay with, his brothers and best friend, so that's good. He's spent some time with us."

Pataky was clearly wary of commenting on Liam and Miley's split again after a recent interview she gave to Hola! magazine made headlines around the world.

On November 21 the magazine published a quote from Pataky saying that Liam "deserves much more" than Miley.

"My brother-in-law, well … After a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well," Pataky said, according to Hola! "He's a strong boy, and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much more.

"You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed."

Liam has kept a low profile since the breakdown of his marriage, whereas Miley has embarked on two very public relationships, firstly with Kaitlynn Carter and then her current beau, Cody Simpson.