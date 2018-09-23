Menu
Emaciated puppies found dumped in box

23rd Sep 2018 9:41 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM

THREE emaciated and flea-ridden puppies have been found abandoned in a box in Oakey.

Jess Otto, from Off the Chain K9 Rescue, shared a post to Facebook in the hope of tracking down the person who left them in the Darling Downs town yesterday morning.

The puppies, which have been taken into the care of the animal rescue group, were described as emaciated with "heavy flea and worm burden" and were unable to walk properly due to muscle wastage, she said.

"Oops! Someone has accidentally driven off without three of their puppies in Oakey this morning," she posted.

 

The three puppies found in a box in Oakey.
The three puppies found in a box in Oakey. Jess Otto/Off the Chain K9 Rescue

"If they're yours they'll be easily identifiable due to their emaciated frames, heavy flea and worm burden, and inability to walk property due to muscle wastage.

"If you recognise them send me a message and I'll be happy to have a chat."

Ms Otto said the puppies were being treated and monitored closely.

