Embarrassing reality of Andrew’s birthday

Prince Andrew celebrated the big 6-0 this month - without any of his royal siblings by his side.

A low-key private dinner held for the Duke of York drew around 50 guests last week, but none of the senior royals were in attendance, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet reports that Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward were nowhere to be seen.

"Neither of Andrew's brothers were there, nor was Anne, but it was a wonderful party," one guest told the outlet, adding there was still a "really good range of people".

L-R (front) Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, (back) Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward at Clarence House in London in 2007.

Those in attendance included former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, actor Sir John Standing and racing heir Guy Sangster, said the reported.

Liu Xiaoming, China's UK ambassador, reportedly attended the party at Royal Lodge, the Windsor residence Andrew shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, the outlet claimed.

Andrew's birthday celebration was plagued with problems following his alleged ties to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, reported scrapped plans for a more lavish affair and last-minute invites were sent out after numerous friends refused to show.

UK-based broadcaster Neil Sean previously told Fox News that Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry weren't expected to attend the royal get-together. Andrew is Harry's uncle.

"A mole (told) me, 'It's an open secret they declined the invite but it's not very nice for the Queen as, whatever people say and think, he is (still) her son and she wanted her close family around her,'" Sean said. "The reason given is that they already have commitments on the day but also plan to send a gift/card and a video message to be played at the party."

Prince Andrew was forced to make his birthday a more intimate affair with many former friends distancing themselves from the royal. Picture: Duncan McGlynn/Getty Images

And while Andrew is laying low following the ongoing scandal and nuclear interview, Sean said he will make an appearance for his daughter Princess Beatrice's wedding in May.

Andrew didn't attend Beatrice's engagement party in London, which was held in December, People magazine previously reported.

However, the outlet said Andrew has remained incredibly close to his family, including his ex-wife. In addition, he has continued to spend time with his mother. They were seen together exchanging smiles during a church outing last month and then spotted horseback riding around the Windsor Castle estate.

The Queen has continued to support her son. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In January, authorities announced Andrew has refused to co-operate with federal investigators as they continue their probe into Epstein.

According to the New York Post, Manhattan US lawyer Geoffrey Berman told reporters at a news conference outside Epstein's former Upper East Side residence that federal prosecutors have been struggling to get the Prince to agree to sit down with them.

Mr Berman told the press outside the mansion: "The Southern District of New York and the FBI have contacted Prince Andrew's attorneys and requested to interview Prince Andrew, and to date, Prince Andrew has provided zero co-operation."

Andrew is accused of having sex with at least one of the women Epstein allegedly trafficked. He has vehemently denied any claims of wrongdoing at the hands of his relationship with Epstein.

The 66-year-old Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City in August. Despite the fact the financier died behind bars awaiting trial for sex trafficking, the top prosecutor said the feds' investigation into his sex abuse network will continue.

"Jeffrey Epstein couldn't have done what he did without the assistance of others," Mr Berman said. "And I can assure you that the investigation is moving forward."

