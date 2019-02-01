Embattled Whitsunday MP up for the fight

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has responded to LNP leader Deb Frecklington's call for him to resign from Queensland Parliament.

EMBATTLED Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan is up for the fight of his political life.

Mr Costigan took to social media at 2.30pm on Friday afternoon following Liberal National Party leader Deb Frecklington's call for him to resign from Queensland Parliament.

That followed the move by the LNP about 90 minutes earlier to expel the state MP from the party in the wake of harassment allegations levelled against him.

Mr Costigan, who has held the seat of Whitsunday since 2012, responded via Twitter.

"I will NOT be resigning!" #qldpol #auspol #costo2020.

Mr Costigan declared on Thursday he was the victim of a "stitch-up."

"I've done nothing wrong," Mr Costigan told reporters in Mackay.

"It is a dead-set stitch-up.

"There's been no misconduct and these are baseless allegations.

"It's a smearing of my name and my name's been in this town for a long time.

" I want to talk about the allegation because it's about my name and reputation here."

Mr Costigan said he had sought legal advice on the matter.

Following a career in television as a sports reporter and commentator, Mr Costigan won a seat in Queensland Parliament after defeating Jan Jarrett in 2012.

He retained the seat in the 2015 election and won a third term in 2017 by edging out Labor candidate Bronwyn Taha by 1.4 per cent.

Ms Frecklington challenged Mr Costigan to consider his political future during a press conference in Brisbane.

"Not only has he (Mr Costigan) been expelled from the LNP, but today I am calling on him to resign from the Queensland Parliament," Ms Frecklington said.

"This is a really serious matter that we're dealing with and it's all around values and morals."