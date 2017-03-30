Emergency clinic set-up for cyclone victims.

An emergency clinic is operating form the Whitsunday Family Practice in the Whitsunday Plaza.

A HEAVILY pregnant woman makes her way past an uprooted tree and a generator on the footpath to enter the Whitsunday family practice.

An emergency clinic has been operating since category four TC Debbie touched down in the Whitsundays on Tuesday.

The dimly lit waiting room is full of patients admitting for cuts, abrasions and more serious complaints.

Already the team have delivered a cyclone baby and another baby born in the maelstrom of Cyclone Debbie is likely.

Practice owner Jarrod McCann said some patients have been airlifted out.

Mr McCann said the clinic had enough fuel to operate the generator for the next two days but beyond that they would need help.

He appealed to the public in order to stock pile fuel.

Most new cars had anti-theft devices installed on fuel tanks so siphoning form cars is not an option.

The fuel was needed to run a generator which is being used to refrigerate medicines - lawn mower and boat fuel would be ideal, Mr McCann said.

The Live Life pharmacy across the road is filling prescriptions against the decision made by centre management at the Whitsunday Plaza.

A security guard is posted at the door and one patient is being permitted to enter at a time.