Emergency service worker caught driving over limit in Roma

One of Roma's local heroes misjudged the amount of alcohol in a glass of wine, but lost his licence after driving back to the bottle shop.

Bryce Ramon Duke was pulled up by police on 8.30pm on January 5, and was asked if he had consumed any alcohol, but told police he had only one glass of wine immediately before getting behind the wheel, the Roma Magistrates Court heard.

He was breath tested and returned two positive readings, with a short time gap between them.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that the 39-year-old's reading was 0.059.

But with a mandatory disqualification of one month, solicitor Cathie Tucker said it could make the father-of-one's job as the base lead for LifeFlight much more difficult.

"LifeFlight have a requirement where they have a 30 minute response time," Ms Tucker said.

"So when getting the call about an accident or an emergency, 30 minutes from receiving that call, to get out to the base at the airport."

Duke is also a member of many organisations, including rural fire brigades, archery clubs, rifle clubs, president of the Roma Performing Arts Association, and is a Justice of the Peace.

Magistrate Peter Saggers warned Duke that there were a 'significant number of standard drinks' in a wine bottle.

Duke pleaded guilty on January 20, and was given a $300 fine on top of his mandatory one month driving disqualification, but his conviction wasn't recorded.